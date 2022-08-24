ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier native Karnes a major factor in major women's golf championship

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
If you think planning a wedding is difficult, try organizing a USGA championship.

That’s what Rob Karnes has been tasked with for the better part of two years.

The Montpelier native is the director of golf at NCR Country Club in Dayton, which is hosting this week’s US Senior Women’s Amateur. So if he hasn’t returned your phone call recently, just wait another week.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but there’s a pretty good road map,” the 53-year-old said. “Everyone knows the timeline, but the prep work is big. One thing about having the USGA come in and run everything is they have the challenges of dealing with [any adjustments]. We’re just there for support and to be available and serve as ambassadors for the club.”

NCR, a 36-hole facility in the Dayton suburb of Kettering, was designed by acclimated golf course architect Dick Wilson and built in 1954. The South Course, which has been ranked among the top 100 courses in the country, hosted the 1969 PGA Championship, 1986 US Women’s Open, 1998 US Mid-Amateur, 2005 US Senior Open, and 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship.

The US Senior Women’s Open was originally supposed to come to NCR in 2021, but a global pandemic put a wrench in the USGA’s plans. While disappointing for the club, it gave them the benefit of two things: Fans can attend in 2022 and it gave them another year to master the planning.

“There are some years where there are growing pains, and this has not been one of them,” said USGA championship manager Katherine Khoury, who’s worked closely with Karnes in the build-up to this week. “We’ve been operating hand in hand.”

A career in golf was predestined for Karnes. His father owned Midway Par 3, leading to an early indoctrination into the sport. Karnes played golf at Heidelberg, where he graduated in 1991 with a degree in business and math. Then it was off to long days as a golf professional in Ohio and Michigan, including Mohawk Golf Club in Tiffin and Monroe Golf and Country Club in Monroe.

He paid his dues teaching lessons, running club events, and hiring and supervising staff. Now in his third year at NCR, Karnes manages a staff of eight PGA professionals and rarely teaches himself, serving in a more executive role.

“From May through September or October, it’s just so busy,” Karnes said. “You don’t have time to do anything that’s not already in place. Once it’s about November, we have time to breathe and recharge the batteries. Me, personally, I’m working on all the budgets and the organizational chart, and we do all the merchandising for the golf shop.”

And the past two years have meant preparing the golf course and club for the names of yesteryear. NCR’s fairways will be populated by Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam, Laura Davis, Juli Inkster, Jan Stephenson, and JoAnne Carner.

The dialogue and interaction with the USGA staff and NCR have been near constant.

“The role any director of golf plays is how to incorporate and manage the day-to-day function of the club and how to put together a championship,” Khoury said. “Anyone who touches the golf staff is an integral part of our planning and setup.”

It remains to be seen how this week will impact the future at NCR and its ability to host major tournaments. Jeff Grant, NCR’s chief operating officer, has opened the club’s arms wide to welcome the USGA back, noting that their “history with the USGA runs deep.”

“The opportunity for us to share our world-class facility and golf course with some of the best players to have ever played the game is such a treat for all of us,” he continued. “We are honored and privileged to once again stage such a prestigious championship.”

NCR has ambitions to host USGA championships and events of a certain stature. It’s among the best courses in Ohio, a state that has no shortage of spectacular golf venues. How the course is received and the community reaction this week will play a role in the future.

The US Senior Women’s Open, in just its fourth year of existence, has quickly become a popular championship.

“Over the years, NCR has developed a close relationship with the USGA,” Karnes said. “It was one of the key factors in them awarding us this event. It’s been a good venue and received good feedback from the players. Do we maybe host this event down the road? We hosted the men’s Senior Open in 2005. Is it a possibility to get on the radar for that again? There are a lot of other good events out there. Everything’s got to come together. We definitely want to stay on the radar, and a good week will do that.”

Regardless, Karnes will settle back and enjoy the little moments, like staring out his office window overlooking the first tee at a golfing treasure.

“This place,” he said, “has so much history.”

