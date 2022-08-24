ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: How 10-man Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 for Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling score im first Chelsea goals to give di 10-man Blues victory over Leicester side wey dey endure torrid start to di Premier League season. Di £50m summer arrival's deflect di effort looped into di top corner to put di hosts in front 67 seconds after di interval before doubling dia lead from Reece James' inviting ball, much to di relief of Conor Gallagher.
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
Chelsea's Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte. The appeal board's decision was handed down on...
