BBC
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: How 10-man Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 for Stamford Bridge
Raheem Sterling score im first Chelsea goals to give di 10-man Blues victory over Leicester side wey dey endure torrid start to di Premier League season. Di £50m summer arrival's deflect di effort looped into di top corner to put di hosts in front 67 seconds after di interval before doubling dia lead from Reece James' inviting ball, much to di relief of Conor Gallagher.
BBC
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton
Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
FOX Sports
Chelsea's Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte. The appeal board's decision was handed down on...
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Player Ratings
Erling Haaland got two goals on the way to the victory, after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a fine goal.
SB Nation
Manchester United make ‘fresh approach’ for Aubameyang as Chelsea fail to make progress — reports
Chelsea have still not made any concrete progress in our efforts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite having agreed personal terms long time ago, with a two-year deal plus an option for a third on the table. The Blues have maintained continuous dialogue with Barcelona, and while we have offered £15m...
