ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
West New York, NJ
West New York, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorist Threats#Violent Crime#Hudson Tv#West New York Police#Hispanic
PIX11

Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx

A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Off Duty Jersey City Police Officer Injured Assisting Kearny Collision Victims

Photo Credit: Google Maps Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez issued the following press release on Saturday regarding a motor vehicle collision in Kearny on Thursday:. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating a crash that injured three individuals, including an off duty Jersey City Police Officer, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
KEARNY, NJ
msn.com

Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say

A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Woman fatally shot in the head while inside car in the Bronx, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday. The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, […]
DoingItLocal

WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
TRUMBULL, CT
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy