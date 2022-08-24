Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after cursing at people, refusing to listen to police commands in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 55-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged earlier this month after allegedly cursing at people and then refusing to listen to police commands in Flemington Borough, police said. On August 11, at around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wawa for...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
msn.com
3 Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery: Bergen County Prosecutor
SADDLE BROOK, NJ — After a months-long investigation, police have arrested three men in connection with a knifepoint robbery in March in Saddle Brook, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Karina Eremyan, 31, of Fair Lawn; Allen Ernst, 28, of Garfield; and Antonio Bowen, 28, who is lodged in...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
NBC New York
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
hudsontv.com
Off Duty Jersey City Police Officer Injured Assisting Kearny Collision Victims
Photo Credit: Google Maps Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez issued the following press release on Saturday regarding a motor vehicle collision in Kearny on Thursday:. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating a crash that injured three individuals, including an off duty Jersey City Police Officer, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
msn.com
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
Woman fatally shot in the head while inside car in the Bronx, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday. The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, […]
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Dispute between 2 women in Queens leaves bystander dead after hit-and-run
A 59-year-old man is dead after becoming the unintended victim of a dispute between two women that turned deadly on a Queens street Saturday morning.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
