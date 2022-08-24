Read full article on original website
KRGV
Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot
The Donna Police Department is investigating after the body of a 43-year-old woman was found near a business Saturday morning. Donna police officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Business 83 at around 9 a.m. in reference to an employee finding the body in an open parking lot next to the business, police said.
News Channel 25
KRGV
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco
One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash
Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
KRGV
Infant dies, mother hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan
An 8-month-old baby died and a mother was hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan on Monday. The crash happened on Raul Longoria Road at about 8:30 p.m. Police say the baby did not survive. The mother is in critical condition at a local hospital. This case is still...
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
KRGV
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito. Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. Police...
KRGV
Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
KRGV
Police: 5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle at La Joya ISD elementary school
The child who died after being found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle at an elementary school on Thursday was a 5-year-old boy who was related to a staff member at the campus, officials with the La Joya Independent School District said during a press conference Friday. La Joya ISD police...
KRGV
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
KRGV
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. No injuries have been reported, police said.
kurv.com
Brownsville Police Arrest Student For Shooting Threat
Brownsville police have arrested an 11-year-old student after he reportedly made a threat against his school. The student was arrested at Jubilee Academy Thursday. Investigators say a teacher overheard the student talking to classmates about the threat. The 11-year-old is being charged with raising a false alarm.
