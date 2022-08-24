ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

KRGV

Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot

The Donna Police Department is investigating after the body of a 43-year-old woman was found near a business Saturday morning. Donna police officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Business 83 at around 9 a.m. in reference to an employee finding the body in an open parking lot next to the business, police said.
DONNA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

5-year-old Child Dies in a Car in the Parking Lot at a South Texas Elementary School

MISSION — A 5-year-old child died in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission Thursday afternoon and the tragic death is under investigation. Information released from La Joya ISD said the district’s police department and medical personnel responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive child found in a car Thursday. “Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate (the) child and the child passed away,” the release said. According to the district, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he did not have any details…
MISSION, TX
News Channel 25

South Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car parked outside school

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy was declared dead after being found unconscious in a hot car parked at a La Joya ISD elementary school. On Thursday around 4:05 p.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies arrived at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on request by the La Joya ISD police. Police told the deputies the unnamed boy was found in a car of a staff member 'unconscious and not breathing,' according to officials. EMS arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene despite CPR attempts.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco

One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
WESLACO, TX
City
Mercedes, TX
Mercedes, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash

Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say

A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
DONNA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School

A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
MISSION, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Child found dead in car at south Texas school

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead near Donna business

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr.   Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Police investigating home invasion

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion

A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. No injuries have been reported, police said.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Police Arrest Student For Shooting Threat

Brownsville police have arrested an 11-year-old student after he reportedly made a threat against his school. The student was arrested at Jubilee Academy Thursday. Investigators say a teacher overheard the student talking to classmates about the threat. The 11-year-old is being charged with raising a false alarm.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

