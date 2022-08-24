Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Kent schools teachers strike for 'fair contract'; 4 out of 10 make over $100,000 yearly
(The Center Square) – The Kent School district in King County is making national headlines over a teachers strike with teachers' pay being one of the sticking points. They feel "underappreciated and underpaid," reported CNN. However, government data reveals that four out of 10 teachers in the district make over $100,000 annually.
'It pushed me to the edge:' Former student sues Seattle Public Schools for alleged hazing trauma
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old University of Victoria student from Seattle has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools over a hazing incident at Garfield High School and the alleged intimidation that followed from top school administrators. Alex, who asked not to have his last name used, entered Garfield in...
Kent School District teachers continue work strike
KENT, Wash. — More teachers are hitting the picket line as contract negotiations play out in school districts across Western Washington. In Kent, the strike canceled the first day of classes and there could be more delays to come. Kent teachers on Thursday night said it's too soon to...
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world. Washington State University ranks among the top 300 universities.
BASIS Independent School opens in Bellevue for 2022-23 school year
The first BASIS Independent School, a private school, opened its doors for the 2022-23 school year on August 24. BASIS Independent Schools are a national network of private schools that focus on educating students to the highest international standards. BASIS Bellevue, located at 15749 Northeast 4th Street, kicked off the...
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
Seattle Children's Hospital and University of Washington refused to correct misleading report that claimed puberty blockers reduced depression in transgender teens because it had received such good press from mainstream media
The University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital published a misleading study that claimed puberty blockers given to transgender teens dramatically improved their mental health, then refused to issue a public correction because it had received such glowing press. The study was published in February this year. It studied 104...
WSDOT working with the community to address local homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — An estimated 60 to 70 people living at the encampment at 10th & Dearborn. King Co. Regional Homelessness Authority & local organizations have been doing outreach over the past six weeks to assess the situation and everyone’s different needs. They say the majority have accepted...
SCHOOLS: Gates planned for West Seattle High School parking lot
Sherman Olsen August 24, 2022 (4:23 pm) That’s great news. I live more than half a mile away and I’m tired of hearing the squealing tires in the night–I hate to think what it’s been like to live closer. Jennifer August 24, 2022 (4:54 pm) Fantastic...
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
Neighbors in Seattle's CID say safety issues could mount if homeless shelter expands
SEATTLE, Wash. — A massive expansion of a homeless shelter is causing a lot of concern in the Chinatown International District. Neighbors said they are heavily impacted by homeless services in the area already and this enhanced site could be the breaking point. There are already five homeless shelters...
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
13 Top Aquariums in the U.S.
Aquariums provide a soothing experience for many visitors: The dark rooms, lit by soft light emanating from the tanks, display a plethora of fish in all shapes and colors swimming past the glass, with kelp seemingly dancing in the surges of water. People come to these aquatic attractions to be enthralled by all kinds of strange and interesting creatures from various bodies of water and habitats. With this list of top U.S. aquariums, guests can become fully immersed in underwater worlds and enjoy a myriad of unique offerings.
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SDOT removes concrete blocks put down to keep homeless camps from growing
SEATTLE — Just a couple of months ago, this was how this stretch of SW Andover Street looked - covered in RV's. Neighbors remember it well. “It was an entrenched location probably more so than RV encampment that I’ve ever seen,” said Spencer Nilsson. “It wasn’t healthy,...
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
