WJFW-TV
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
WSAW
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
WJFW-TV
Taylor Co. deer farm depopulated because of CWD
TAYLOR COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated after testing positive for chronic wasting disease. (CWD) DATCP reports that 61 deer on the farm tested positive for the disease out of the 238 animals...
WJFW-TV
Taylor County deer farm depopulated after 61 test positive for CWD
A Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been depopulated. Of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61 were positive for the disease. In 2021, a six-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for CWD at the 22-acre farm. All animals were...
cwbradio.com
Two People Fraudulently Purchase Over $28,000 Worth of Items From Mall Furniture in Marshfield
On August 24th, Marshfield Police Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck. The individuals returned the following day...
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
wearegreenbay.com
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
947jackfm.com
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
WJFW-TV
Anderson's legs help Auburndale take down Rib Lake/Prentice
PRENTICE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rib Lake/Prentice hosted Auburndale Friday night after dropping their Week 1 matchup at Marathon 38-8. This matchup was all Auburndale with big runs from Kevin Anderson and big defensive plays. Auburndale won this game 62-0 and have outscored their opponents 138-0 in just two games. Auburndale moves...
Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen
A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
WJFW-TV
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
Burks Bar to hold dog-friendly event
Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home. The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Kiwanis Club entering final weeks of fundraiser
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In an effort to improve the lives of families struggling in Ukraine, the Rhinelander Kiwanis club started a project to fund for basic necessities to these households. The club has now announced that it hopes to make one big final donation in the middle of this upcoming September.
WJFW-TV
Edgar Takes Out Stratford in Battle of the Cats
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- This Friday featured a bunch of great games, but the matchup between Stratford and Edgar seemed to be the best on paper. It was a Battle of the Cats, the Tigers vs. the Wildcats. That is, until the game started. Edgar's defense was absolutely dominant this game,...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Honor Guard Presentation
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Today, the Northwoods Honor Guard ventured over to Printpack in Rhinelander to hold a demonstration in front of their military flags. Plant Manager Patrick Marquart spoke about what the demonstration is for and the significance of the Honor Guard on the Northwoods community. "This occasion is...
