Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO