Recreate Brooke Shields’ Bouncy Blowout With This Celeb-Approved Volumizing Hairspray

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago

Brooke Shields may be famous for her voluminous brows, but now we’re equally obsessed with her voluminous hair. After the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, we immediately opened Instagram to uncover all the details behind her bouncy blowout. Big hair? We absolutely do care. Shields’ hairstylist Tim Nolan posted a BTS story spraying an iconic blue bottle backstage — the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray .

This award-winning hairspray is essentially a two-in-one beauty must-have, providing va-va-voom volume with long-lasting hold. Shields is not the only fan of this popular product — Sarah Jessica Parker , Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes also reportedly swear by this volumizing spray. If Carrie Bradshaw, the Duchess of Sussex and Joey Potter approve, then so do we. Read on to learn more about this celeb-favorite volumizing spray!

Get the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for just $22 at Amazon!

Having a bad hair day? The Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray can help. Sometimes all you need is a spritz of volume to bring your flat hair back to life with some bombshell body. If you’re trying to achieve that effortlessly undone look, then this spray will give you the touseled locks you’re looking for. This dual-benefit beauty product instantly adds volume and grip to keep your hair in tip-top shape throughout the day.

Get the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for just $22 at Amazon!

One shopper called this product a “godsend,” while another declared that it’s the “ best product for volume! ” According to one reviewer, this volumizing spray “gives my hair some body, smells nice, and just sprays on, quick and easy hair fix!”

Does this hairspray really live up to the hype? One costumer reported, “Exceeded expectations. Great texture on my hair. All-day hold with style. Great next day hair as well.”

While we can’t replicate Shields’ good genes, we can replicate her good hair with this Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray . It’s a dream come true!

See it! Get the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for just $22 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Serge Normant here and explore more hair care products here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Our Absolute Favorite Hairsprays to Deliver Volume for Fine Hair

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

17 Stunning One-Shoulder Dresses: Our Mini, Midi and Maxi Faves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One-shoulder dresses have truly made a triumphant return to fashion. Suddenly they're just about all we want to wear, whether it's a casual day or we're attending a wedding at night. The asymmetrical style is just too chic! […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Ex Jordan Craig’s Son Prince’s Photo Album

Parenting Prince! Tristan Thompson has been coparenting with ex Jordan Craig since she gave birth to their baby boy in December 2016. The little one arrived after the former couple called it quits. In September 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player had moved on with Khloé Kardashian. The pair denied speculation in […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

