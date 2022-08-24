Read full article on original website
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 20-26]
Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!. Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified. Oh no, the Wyoming Department...
The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall
Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived. It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the...
Look At This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch With A Saloon Style Bar
Ok, this place is REALLY cool. It's currently run as a Bed and Breakfast, and man, would this be an ideal place to kick back for a week? I can just imagine the fresh air and the relaxation just seeping through. I found this ranch on Zillow it is located around Fort Laramie.
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Elk hunters asked to submit blood samples from their harvested animal
This fall elk hunters in specific hunt areas are again being asked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to help brucellosis surveillance efforts by taking a blood sample from their elk immediately after harvest with a Game and Fish sample kit, keeping it cool and submitting it soon-after harvest.
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
Wyoming’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Worst in America, Report Says
According to a new report released Thursday, Wyoming is among the most dangerous states during COVID-19, based on how well it's kept the pandemic under control and how much it's vaccinating. In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington,...
Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming
Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Montana Brothers Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol Attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Joshua...
Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study
Albany County schools did not fare well in a recent equitability study by the financial website Wallethub. Albany County School District#1 was rated as only the 43rd most equitable district in the state.:. The study rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with...
Facebook Celebrity Gets Hitched in Wyoming Over the Weekend
Celebrities and the upper crust of society can't seem to get enough of Wyoming. Just a few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner visited Wyoming to get a cowboy tattoo and attend the rodeo (missed it? Here's a link!) Today the news is abuzz with yet another celeb visiting Wyoming - this time to tie the knot.
Cheyenne National Weather Service: Heavy Rain, Wind Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms are possible this afternoon [Aug. 23] in southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website at 11:15 this morning:. Here's a quick looks at the possible timing of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon from one...
