ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in rebound case

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1jTK_0hTiaKu900

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 in a rebound case after she had tested positive earlier this month.

The White House released a statement saying she had tested positive through antigen testing.

“This represents a ‘rebound’ case positivity,” said Kelsey Donohue, deputy communications director for the First Lady. “The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in Delaware where she has initiated isolation procedures.”

Ms Donohue said that the White House Medical Unit had already begun contact tracing.

Dr Biden, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was prescribed a course of Paxlovid. She is vaccinated and has received boosters. She had isolated in South Carolina, where she initially contacted Covid-19. After she tested negative, she joined President Joe Biden in Delaware for vacation.

Dr Biden’s rebound case comes after Mr Biden had also contacted Covid-19, received a round of Paxlovid treatment, tested negative and then had a rebound case. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 in May.

The announcement comes while the Biden family is still vacationing during the August recess. It also comes as Anthony Fauci, Mr Biden’s chief medical adviser, announced earlier this week that he would end his decades-long career.

Comments / 4

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
South Carolina State
Fortune

Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
The List

What We Know About Jill Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nine days after President Joe Biden left his quarantine at the White House, having experienced rebound positivity following his initial COVID-19 diagnosis last month, First Lady Jill Biden has now tested positive for the virus (via VOA News and CNN). Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, shared an update on Biden's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The First Lady#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
WORLD
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

812K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy