Lafayette Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morgan City (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY) August 27: 24-year-old Marquis Givens, a suspect in the shooting of a woman on Martin Luther King Drive on August 18th, is now behind bars after a joint effort by law enforcement agencies. Agents with the United States Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force, along with help from...
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death
What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Simar was reported missing to them on August 16th. Deputies later found Simar's dead body on Wednesday, August 24th, on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway.
Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here. "We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*" According to...
Jeanerette: Guns, Narcotics, Cash Seized
According to the Jeanerette Police Facebook Page, the department made a huge gun and narcotics bust last night. At around 10 PM last night, officers with the department were called to the 400 block of Lovett Street in Jeanerette after a "shots fired" report. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 2 individuals in need of medical attention.
Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville Holds Fundraiser to Benefit Children
Here in South Louisiana, we love to eat so why not eat for a good cause?. The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville is hosting a Shrimp Boil on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm. This fundraiser will help support the Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville’s mission which is...
19-Year-Old Running for Office in St. Mary Parish—Youngest in History
(St. Mary Parish) 19-year-old Ajani Conner is making political history in St. Mary Parish. Conner is running for Alderman in the town of Baldwin. He is the youngest person to run for office in the parish. The citizens of St. Mary Parish are watching history in the making in this...
New Roundabout Coming, and It’s Not in Youngsville
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans to install a new roundabout in Acadiana, and it's NOT in Youngsville. Yes, we like to joke about Youngsville being Roundabout Central, but there are several roundabouts in other areas of Acadiana. Some of them are quite small and are...
‘Only Rain in the Drain': Don’t Put Yard Clippings into the Drain
If you care about your environment, you won't put yard clippings into the culverts or drains near your home. If you care about your neighbors, you won't put yard clippings into the culverts or drains near your home. If you care about the law, you won't put yard clippings into...
Youngsville Roundabout to Undergo Redesign for 9 Months
From one roundabout to the next. About a week ago, the roundabout connecting Savoy Road and Chemin Metairie in Youngsville was fully reopened. As someone who drives in that area every day, it was a project that may have required patience but it has been worth the fixes that were done to improve it. There is so much traffic flow through this roundabout near the Youngsville Sports Complex (pictured in the Facebook update below).
Gueydan Duck Festival 2022 Entertainment Lineup
The 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival is underway and even though the forecast is calling for rain it will still be a great time. 8:30- 10:00 pm: Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns. 10:30- 12:00 pm: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Saturday, August 27, 2022. 4:30- 6:00 pm: Swampland...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
Rue Du Belier/Dulles Road Closure Delayed Due to Weather
Earlier this week we told you to brace for a road closure at the intersection of Rue Du Belier and Dulles Drive due to the construction of a roundabout. Well, that's not happening today as planned. The reason? The inclement weather. Officials with the City of Scott released that information...
Win Tickets to Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute Show at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette
It's another great tribute show this Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette!. This Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette get a ll the hits of Billy Joel and Elton John as they come together in one fantastic night of live music!. The "Billy vs Elton" Tribute...
Judge Rules LSU Must Pay Ex-Assistant Coach Over $492,000
A former LSU offensive line coach who was fired in the summer of 2021 is owed $492,945, according to a report from James Finn of The Advocate. James Cregg, now an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, sued the University last year, claiming he was unjustly fired.
