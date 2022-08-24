ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death

What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Simar was reported missing to them on August 16th. Deputies later found Simar's dead body on Wednesday, August 24th, on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway.
Lafayette, LA
Jeanerette: Guns, Narcotics, Cash Seized

According to the Jeanerette Police Facebook Page, the department made a huge gun and narcotics bust last night. At around 10 PM last night, officers with the department were called to the 400 block of Lovett Street in Jeanerette after a "shots fired" report. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 2 individuals in need of medical attention.
JEANERETTE, LA
New Roundabout Coming, and It’s Not in Youngsville

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans to install a new roundabout in Acadiana, and it's NOT in Youngsville. Yes, we like to joke about Youngsville being Roundabout Central, but there are several roundabouts in other areas of Acadiana. Some of them are quite small and are...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Youngsville Roundabout to Undergo Redesign for 9 Months

From one roundabout to the next. About a week ago, the roundabout connecting Savoy Road and Chemin Metairie in Youngsville was fully reopened. As someone who drives in that area every day, it was a project that may have required patience but it has been worth the fixes that were done to improve it. There is so much traffic flow through this roundabout near the Youngsville Sports Complex (pictured in the Facebook update below).
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Gueydan Duck Festival 2022 Entertainment Lineup

The 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival is underway and even though the forecast is calling for rain it will still be a great time. 8:30- 10:00 pm: Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns. 10:30- 12:00 pm: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Saturday, August 27, 2022. 4:30- 6:00 pm: Swampland...
GUEYDAN, LA
Public Safety
Pizza
Judge Rules LSU Must Pay Ex-Assistant Coach Over $492,000

A former LSU offensive line coach who was fired in the summer of 2021 is owed $492,945, according to a report from James Finn of The Advocate. James Cregg, now an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, sued the University last year, claiming he was unjustly fired.
