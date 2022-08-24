ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

SMART Transit adds electric bus to its fleet

By CARSON HUGHES
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

Public transit in Minnesota will be looking a little greener, thanks to a new federal grant supporting the purchase of new electric buses to replace old, gas-powered vehicles.

SMART Transit, servicing the Owatonna area, was named among four Minnesota transportation systems to benefit from the $3.4 million federal grant to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

SMART Transit will receive one electric bus through the grant. MnDOT has further allocated two electric buses to replace two of the nine buses in the MRVT fleet, two electric buses to New Ulm’s service Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services and a single bus to Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board.

The grant was received through the Federal Transit Administration’s, “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program,” which received $5.5 billion in funding over the next five years from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year.

During fiscal year 2022, the FTA financed 150 projects supporting low or zero emission buses and related public transportation facilities in communities across 48 states.

The six buses being replaced travel approximately 173,300 miles and consume 30,500 gallons of fuel each year.

“Deploying battery electric buses in place of fossil fuel vehicles will reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions, including greenhouse gases and particulates,” said Amber Dallman, MnDOT’s Transit Programs and Implementation assistant director. “Public transit is an important part of our transportation system. Many people in rural areas rely on transit to access jobs, shopping and healthcare. This project helps us make service improvements while working to reduce emissions.”

The grant funding, along with a $425,196 local match from MnDOT, also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Agencies receiving a second bus are responsible for the local match for the second vehicle ($45,402 each).

The replacement of just one bus servicing Owatonna through SMART Transit could reduce fuel consumption by approximately 2,000-4,000 gallons, said Transit Manager Kirk Kuchera. The electric vehicle will be the agency’s first in it’s entire network, not just Owatonna.

“We’re testing the water to see how the bus will operate in this climate, particularly in the cold, cold months December to February,” said Kuchera.

While Cedar Valley Services is getting its feet wet, the agency has prepared to add new electric vehicles to its fleet for years. The transportation company is building a new SMART Transit facility in Owatonna toward the end of September with infrastructure sufficient to charge multiple electric buses, should the service choose to expand its electric fleet.

“If funding is available down the road for more electric buses, and this goes well, SMART would certainly take advantage of the opportunity,” said Kuchera.

It may be three years before Minnesotans see these buses out on the road, however. MnDOT estimated the new buses wouldn’t be operational until September, 2025.

“We are having an enormous problem right now with building buses, and this isn’t just electric buses, just across the board. Public transit agencies all across the country are seeing an enormous shortfall of newly constructed buses,” said Kuchera. “We’re currently waiting for about a dozen buses that have already been approved and ordered.”

