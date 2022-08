Buffalo Business First has named Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo Inc., Business Woman of the Year . Dr. Ansari will be honored along with 24 other outstanding women who have made contributions to the city in 10 categories during the publication’s 10th Annual “Women of Influence” awards event on Thursday, September 15 from 11:30am-1:30 p.m. at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO