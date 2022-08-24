ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suz Henrich
3d ago

It’s just amazing how many sweet lovable cats are out there looking for a person to love them just because they may be a bit older they don’t play like a kitten anymore there plenty of reasons to adopt a older cat. They are more relaxed, there personally is well established, and bad habits have already been dealt with , they are healthy, they really need you to be their special person and will show how much in there own special way.

Barbara Karls
3d ago

awe, stunning beautiful girl 😘😘does she get along with small, as in small dogs, mine has been around two cats over her four years with me. she does like to lay be and try to invoke play. she tries to play with squirrels too but I strongly don't agree with that😁 anyway habanero is gorgeous and I pray she gets her forever.😘😘

Ashley Savage
3d ago

would you adopt to U.S. residents? does she like other cats? o, what a beauty!!! would love to have her!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

