Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
healthcareguys.com
How to Relieve Pain From Spinal Stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a common cause of chronic back pain. With chronic back pain, patients may lose the ability to partake in the activities that they used to love. Thankfully, there are several ways to resolve spinal stenosis pain. What Causes Pain From Spinal Stenosis?. Not all cases of spinal...
ohmymag.co.uk
2-year-old chews a snake to death after it bit her on the lip
Children are the world's wonders, but sometimes these wonders really show their talents' extent. When left unchecked their curiosity leads them to do some of the most unexpected things. For instance, some kids mess with their mom’s make-up, while others might cover themselves with food or even play with it. But this toddler did something no one expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Paracetamol: How many of this common painkiller is safe to take, according to doctors?
Being a common painkiller which could be found in most medicine cabinets, there is a tendency to take more than the necessary dose. However, just like any other medication, taking too much paracetamol could have adverse side effects. Well, there is a specific number that is safe to take for pain relief.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sharks are learning to walk on land, should we be worried?
Due to climate change, the oceans around the world are warming. As a result, many species are trying their best to adapt to their new environment. One species seems to be going all out in order to survive by learning to ‘walk’ on land. The epaulette shark. The...
ohmymag.co.uk
This woman spent 4 years of her life in a vegetative state and then miraculously regained her speech
Although medicine has advanced considerably today, patients sometimes outwit doctors' diagnoses. One such case is Victoria Arlen, who surprised the scientific community by miraculously recovering from two rare diseasesthat left her in a vegetative state for more than 4 years. 4 years in an unresponsive state. In 2006, the young...
ohmymag.co.uk
What is the flexitarian diet and would it suit you
A flexitarian diet allows you to make choices which are in line with a plant-based diet. But it also offers flexibility in your diet by making space for you to indulge in the occasional piece of meat or animal protein while being primarily vegetarian in your daily food choices. Insider...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s how low vitamin D affects your body and health and what you can do about it
While you might think that you have managed to top off your Vitamin D for the year this summer, a National Diet and Nutrition Survey shows that 1 in 6 adults in the UK are not getting enough of it. This is especially true in the winter and fall months....
ohmymag.co.uk
Getting a tattoo could give you cancer, new study warns
The ink used for tattoos may contain chemicals that could cause cancer, a new study shows. Out of 56 samples of tattoo inks investigated, nearly half were found to contain carcinogens. These findings are concerning as the industry is largely unregulated especially in the US where two out of five people have a tattoo.
Comments / 0