Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google warns Gmail users about new cyberattack that can read their emails
Google, parent company of Gmail, is warning users of the popular email service about a security breach that makes it possible for hackers to read their emails. The threat was detected by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) which disclosed that the threat is targeting a small group of users based in Iran, Forbes News reports.
ohmymag.co.uk
WhatsApp: This is why some of your old messages could soon disappear
If you are one of the two billion people worldwide who use messaging app WhatsApp, you will soon notice a new change in how texts work on the platform. The company is testing out a new feature that would make it possible for other users to delete your texts in group chats.
Comments / 0