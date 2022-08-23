ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room

An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
LEANDER, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
