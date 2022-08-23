An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.

