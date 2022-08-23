Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Districts in Northwest Austin focus on safety, security for 2022-23 school year
Jacob Reach, chief officer of governmental relations and board services spoke at the AISD’s School Safety Summit on Aug. 6 about the security measures the district takes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin-area public schools, which began classes the week of Aug. 15, conducted security checks, emergency intruder drills and...
Police investigating alleged HS football hazing incident in Texas district
San Antonio area police are investigating a possible hazing incident involving a high school football team.
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room
An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting near Texas Walmart
CONVERSE, Texas (KETK) – Five juveniles and three adults were arrested after a shooting near a Texas Walmart on Saturday. A series of shootings happened at a house in Converse near San Antonio on Friday night, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to locate someone the following day. The house was on […]
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Texas mom found in 'deplorable' conditions, mold on parts of body; 3 adult children arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio mother has died after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she was found in shockingly poor health in filthy conditions. The woman's three adult children have been arrested for their alleged neglect. 58-year-old Patricia Martinez was taken to a hospital on August 18...
Three Texas high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
4 things Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin recommends for back-to-school readiness at Austin Diagnostic Clinic Leander
For students, going back to school is synonymous with seeing old friends, making new ones and learning new things. For parents, the start of the academic year means it is time for well-checks, immunizations and reinstituting the dreaded school night bedtime. Luckily, at Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Leander, parents can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 Texas High School Players Suspended Over Hazing Incident
The Texas high school football season is about to kickoff but unfortunately for one Texas school, they will have to start their season severely short handed after details about a hazing incident involving players has lead to outrage in the community and suspensions for those involved. The Disturbing Details Come...
RR 620 Target fire controlled by fire sprinkler, officials say
Lake Travis Fire Rescue officials said a fire broke out Sunday morning near the front of a Target in the 3700 block of Ranch Road 620 South.
Bus driver shortage impacting Dripping Springs ISD as students return to school
Dripping Springs ISD is facing an unprecedented bus driver shortage as students return to school. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The bus driver shortage for Dripping Springs ISD is at an all-time high, and families are beginning to bear the brunt of the shortage. “We just didn’t realize how bad...
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0