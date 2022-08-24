Richard H. Hauter Sr., 91, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 11, 2022. He was born in West Long Branch to the late Grace and Oscar Hauter in 1931. Dick was raised in West Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1949. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy on the LST 980, USS Meeker County. He met the love of his life, Dorothy, and they moved to Oceanport, where they began their family together.

OCEANPORT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO