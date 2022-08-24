ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

tworivertimes.com

Bridget Gillen

Bridget “Breeda” Gillen was born April 14, 1932, in Glanmire, County Cork, Ireland, to Brigid and Daniel O’Connell, the fifth of six children. She grew up on Templesque farm with her siblings, William, Helen, Mary, Patrick and Donal. Bridget immigrated to New York City from Cobh, Ireland on a transatlantic steamship in 1955. She was joined later by her brother Patrick and her best friend Patricia who married Patrick.
RUMSON, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Red Bank Gets New Borough Attorney; Broadwalk Extended

RED BANK – In a productive meeting despite member differences, the Red Bank Borough Council appointed a new borough attorney – Daniel Antonelli – and unanimously extended the duration of Broadwalk through Oct. 2. Mayor Pasquale “Pat” Menna, council president Kate Triggiano, council members Kathy Horgan, Angela...
RED BANK, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Bryan Webb Jr.

Bryan Webb Jr., 61, of Lincroft, died Aug. 17, 2022. He was born in 1961 to Margaret and the late Bryan Webb Sr. in Red Bank. The family later relocated to Florida, where Bryan was raised and lived until recently coming back to Lincroft. After high school, Bryan attended Colorado...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Robert Leonard Boyle Sr.

Robert Leonard Boyle Sr. passed peacefully Aug. 12, 2022, amid the prayers of many. Bob was born Sept. 22, 1935, to John and Katherine Boyle of Jersey City and Allenhurst. After attending The Peddie School and Seton Hall University, Bob took on leadership positions in The Hudson Dispatch Newspaper Corporation, Union City and the John F. Boyle Box Company, Jersey City, and was a member of the board of directors of the Commercial Trust Company, UJB Financial and Summit Bancorp for over 20 years.
ALLENHURST, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Richard H. Hauter Sr.

Richard H. Hauter Sr., 91, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 11, 2022. He was born in West Long Branch to the late Grace and Oscar Hauter in 1931. Dick was raised in West Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1949. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy on the LST 980, USS Meeker County. He met the love of his life, Dorothy, and they moved to Oceanport, where they began their family together.
OCEANPORT, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Barbara Farrell

Barbara Farrell, 90, of Rumson, passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 17, 2022. She was born in Newark. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank O’Connor and Theresa O’Connor, her twin sister June Deo, and husband James P. Farrell. Barbara’s legacy lives on through her beloved children, Jim Farrell, Frank Farrell, Kathleen Farrell and Christina Caratozzolo.
RUMSON, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Marthe Adrienne Gagliardi

Marthe Adrienne Gagliardi née Cotto, 89, of Eatontown, formerly of Oceanport, passed away peacefully Aug. 15, 2022. She was born in Tours, France to the late Marcel Cotto and Jeanne Cotto née Billault. Known to family and friends as Martine, she was a talented seamstress and caring homemaker...
EATONTOWN, NJ

