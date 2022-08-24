ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Bulletin

Explosive second half leads Van Wert over Celina

CELINA — Friday night's WBL tilt between Van Wert and Celina was a tale of two halves. Although Celina held a 7-0 lead at the break, the Cougars stormed back for 43 unanswered points in the second half to piece together a convincing 43-7 victory in their WBL opener.
CELINA, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
TOLEDO, OH
WHIZ

Orthopaedic Associates Players of the Week

As we head into the second week of the high school football season we need to honor those that made big plays during week one. The radio players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville. “We’ve been on the sidelines for the teams we’ve had sports clinics...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wauseon, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Fairview, OH
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
High School Football PRO

Toledo, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clearview football team will have a game with Scott High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Toledo .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
TOLEDO, OH
Your Radio Place

M. Darlene Jenkins, 85 of Cambridge, Ohio

M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wauseon S Addy Case#Indians#Christian
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley Street Survivors hosting 30th annual car show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles; all types of cars will be on display on Saturday at Oglebay Park. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are continuing a summertime tradition with their 30th annual car show! The club expects it to be a beautiful day to come and view all the vehicles that […]
WHEELING, WV
The Lima News

High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown

LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
LIMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling

UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy