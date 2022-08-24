Read full article on original website
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Times-Bulletin
Explosive second half leads Van Wert over Celina
CELINA — Friday night's WBL tilt between Van Wert and Celina was a tale of two halves. Although Celina held a 7-0 lead at the break, the Cougars stormed back for 43 unanswered points in the second half to piece together a convincing 43-7 victory in their WBL opener.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
Bridgeport Wins High Scoring Meeting With Monroe Central
WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a wild 50-44 win at Monroe Central. The Seminoles slip to 0-2. The Noles will host 2-0 River next week. The Bulldogs will return home to host Trinity Christian.
WHIZ
Orthopaedic Associates Players of the Week
As we head into the second week of the high school football season we need to honor those that made big plays during week one. The radio players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville. “We’ve been on the sidelines for the teams we’ve had sports clinics...
Toledo, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clearview football team will have a game with Scott High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Toledo .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
Your Radio Place
Caldwell wins over Steubenville Catholic Central
Caldwell was electric tonight, with 2 65 yard drives. A lot of great plays were made by both teams, and the Redskins pulled through tonight.
Your Radio Place
M. Darlene Jenkins, 85 of Cambridge, Ohio
M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
Your Radio Place
Water boil advisory listed in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a new water boil advisory. The issue is for a line repair impacting the 500 block of North 13th Street.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Your Radio Place
United Way of Muskingum, Morgan and Perry Counties moves to a new location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties has moved it office to a new location in downtown Zanesville. United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community. After 26 years of being at the old Putnam...
Your Radio Place
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
Person in Ohio wins $1 million in Mega Millions lotto
While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.
Ohio Valley Street Survivors hosting 30th annual car show
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles; all types of cars will be on display on Saturday at Oglebay Park. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are continuing a summertime tradition with their 30th annual car show! The club expects it to be a beautiful day to come and view all the vehicles that […]
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
wvpublic.org
Wheeling Is Crazy For Cold Cheese Pizza. But Which Restaurant Serves The Best Slice?
If you need some reading material while waiting for lunch at DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza in downtown Wheeling, West Virginia, check out the big plaque just left of the front door. It tells the whole history of Ohio Valley Pizza, a regional cuisine with a story that begins just up...
Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling
UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
