Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
Michigan Schools Adding $10,000 Sign On Bonus for More Teachers
Many Michigan schools are struggling to find new teachers. There are even schools in Michigan offering a $10,000 sign on bonus. What it all boils down to is being more aggressive and coming up with better approaches to fill Michigan class rooms with the right people for the job. According...
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
hourdetroit.com
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Aug. 22-26)
Michigan State Fair will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Novi next month. Taking place Sept. 1-5, organizers say this year’s fair is expanding with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent. Detroit issues open call to artists...
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Specialty spice mix is the secret to Star’s Café falafel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The secret to good falafel? A spice mix from Jordan. Rather, an expensive, customized spice mix from Jordan first ordered in 1983 and bought from the same supplier today, according to Mohamad Hussein, owner of Ann Arbor’s Star’s Café. “We pay triple money...
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?
One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
