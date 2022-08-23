ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Lansing, MI
Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Norway, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Infestation#New Areas#Waste Disposal#Food Waste
michiganchronicle.com

Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit

She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Aug. 22-26)

Michigan State Fair will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Novi next month. Taking place Sept. 1-5, organizers say this year’s fair is expanding with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent. Detroit issues open call to artists...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?

One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy