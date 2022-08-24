Read full article on original website
Can Paxlovid, Molnupiravir Benefit Hospitalized COVID Patients Too?
During the Omicron BA.2 wave, antivirals molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) appeared to have clinical benefit in hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who did not require oxygen therapy, a retrospective cohort study from Hong Kong showed. For patients who were treated with the antivirals within 2 days of hospitalization, a 52%...
Breakfast or Bedtime BP Meds? Timing Doesn't Matter After All
BARCELONA -- Patients did not get more out of their antihypertensives by taking them only at night, according to the randomized TIME trial. Those told to take their usual blood pressure (BP) therapies in the morning (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.) or evening (8 p.m. to midnight) had comparable rates of myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, or vascular death over the next 5 years (HR 0.95, 95% CI 0.83-1.10), reported Thomas MacDonald, MD, of the University of Dundee in Scotland, during the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress.
Physical Activity and COVID Risk; Modifiable Risk Factors for Cancer
TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
No Detrimental Impact on Cognition With Entresto for Heart Failure
BARCELONA -- Patients who were treated with sacubitril/valsartan (Entresto) for heart failure with moderately reduced or preserved left ventricular ejection fraction did not appear to experience worsening cognition function compared with similar patients who were treated with valsartan alone, researchers reported here. After 3 years of follow-up, the difference in...
What's Behind the Stark Regional Variations in MS Prevalence?
The known association between multiple sclerosis (MS) prevalence and "latitude" may involve more factors than just increased exposure to sunlight and vitamin D, researchers reported. In an analysis of more than 200 countries and territories, latitude (β=1.05, 95% CI 0.63-1.47, P<0.01) was significantly associated with MS prevalence on multivariable analysis,...
PCI Flops for Ischemic LV Dysfunction With Coronary Artery Disease
BARCELONA -- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) did not improve outcomes for ischemic cardiomyopathy patients with substantial atherosclerotic coronary artery disease in the first few years after the procedure, the REVIVED trial showed. Over a median 3.4 months of follow-up, death from any cause or hospitalization for heart failure occurred in...
Mass Cardiovascular Testing May Add Years for Some Men
BARCELONA -- In Denmark, population-based screening for subclinical cardiovascular disease (CVD) did not prevent deaths in men except perhaps those younger than age 70, a randomized trial found. Among men ages 65-74, those invited to comprehensive screening, and those not invited, shared statistically similar rates of all-cause death over a...
After Cardiac Arrest, No 'Best' Blood Pressure, Oxygen Target
BARCELONA -- Shifting blood pressure and oxygen targets failed to budge outcomes for comatose survivors of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, the BOX trial showed. A higher mean arterial blood-pressure target of 77 mm Hg -- hypothesized to potentially maintain better cerebral perfusion -- had no impact on the proportion of patients who died or left the hospital with a Cerebral Performance Category of 3 or 4, reflecting severe disability or coma, within 90 days compared with a target of 63 mm Hg (34% vs 32%, HR 1.08, 95% CI 0.84-1.37).
The Burden of Obesity Is Not Carried Equally
Since leaving my post in 2002 as the U.S. Surgeon General, the nation's leading public health role, America has made great strides in battling public health crises. From reducing tobacco use and improving maternal and child health, to most recently advancing vaccine technology to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, another epidemic has gained strength, debilitating and killing millions of people on its deadly upward trajectory. The chronic disease of obesity is a misunderstood condition impacting millions of Americans from every demographic group living in every corner of the country. Unfortunately, obesity and comorbid diseases disproportionately impact communities of color in nearly incalculable ways.
HCV-Positive Kidney Allograft Survival Just as Good at 5 Years
Transplantation of kidneys positive for hepatitis C virus (HCV) resulted in outcomes that were statistically no different than with uninfected kidney transplants, a retrospective U.S.-based cohort study indicated. No significant differences in 5-year allograft survival were observed between recipients of HCV-positive versus HCV-negative donor kidneys (72% vs 69%, respectively, P=0.47),...
Pralsetinib Shows Promise in Diverse RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib (Gavreto) achieved "rapid, robust, and durable" anti-tumor activity in patients with a variety of RET fusion-positive solid tumors, an analysis of the phase I/II ARROW trial showed. Among 23 patients with a dozen different RET fusion-positive solid tumor types, the overall response rate (ORR)...
Nutritional Intervention Studied in Cognitively Healthy Older Adults
The feasibility of a fully virtual study testing the potential effects of Souvenaid -- a once-daily multi-nutrient drink -- on cognition in healthy aging adults was discussed during a presentation the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference. In this exclusive MedPage Today interview, Christian J. Camargo, MD, of the University of...
