Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd’s death have been revealed. An autopsy report from the Nashville medical examiner’s office and obtained by Page Six Friday confirms that Judd died by suicide after being found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. “She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states. According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.” Judd’s cause of death was suspected...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO