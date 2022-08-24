Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
secretatlanta.co
Savor The Flavors Of Midtown’s Beloved Eats At This Foodie-Focused Event
If Colony Square is one of you’re favorite places to eat, then we’ve got some excellent news for you! The beloved open-air living room in the heart of Midtown will host their first-ever Taste on the Square, the ultimate love-letter to all the restaurants that call Colony Square home!
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
idesignarch.com
The Simple Elegance of a Remodeled Colonial Cottage
This elegant Colonial style cottage in Atlanta, Georgia has been completely renovated and streamlined while respecting its original architecture. Greg Busch Architects, builder Garmon Properties and Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture worked on redesigning the structure and landscaping of the house. The stately architectural details of the original home, including its...
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
CBS 46
Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
Thrillist
Where to Catch Live Music in Atlanta
Atlanta has long been a hub for live music. From the legendary Louis Armstrong performances at The Top Hat Club (now known as the Royal Peacock) on Auburn Avenue in the 1930s, to Sabrina Claudio perfecting an attention-grabbing set at Tabernacle, Georgia’s capital has long been home to some of the best concerts and venues in the country. If you’re looking for a life-affirming concert to check out right, look no further than these dive bars, concert halls, and amphitheaters.
secretatlanta.co
The Best Tacos In The Southeast Voted By Foursquare Is Making Its Debut In Atlanta
Atlanta may be a city that knows all about its hot wings, but we also know tacos! Apart of Atlanta being a foodies dream city in general, we for sure have our favorite cuisines and Mexican is one of them. Oh! And Atlanteans can’t seem to be released from the chokehold that is Casamigos. Lol! But, that’s neither here nor there, let’s see what this new taco spot hopes to add to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 25–28
When: August 26, 8:30 p.m. Details: Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for this postponed tour since 2020, but at long last, the Chromatica Ball comes to Truist Park this weekend. Expect impressive outfits, of course. When: August 25, 7 p.m. Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Cost: Tickets...
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s real estate market is slowing, but prices are still sky-high: Here’s the climate for buyers and sellers
If you’re watching the Atlanta real estate market with plans to buy or sell a home, you might be wondering, What exactly is going on here? After a two-year pandemic boom that saw homebuyers tripping over themselves to line the pockets of sellers, rising interest rates are finally pumping the brakes on the frenzy—more than a typical end-of-summer slowdown. Houses are sitting on the market longer, inventory doesn’t feel as scant, buyers seem less likely to sign away their firstborn to win a bidding war. Now, you’re a lot less likely to encounter a bidding war at all. (The latest report from Redfin marks the first year-over-year increase in “stale” inventory—houses that have been on the market for more than 30 days—since the beginning of the pandemic.) As the market cools off but rates rise, what does a slower climate mean for you if you’re looking to buy or sell?
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
10 Fun-Filled Labor Day Weekend Activities around Atlanta
Parents work 365-days a year, so why not live it up with the Littles this Labor Day weekend? This weekend is the perfect time to explore the city or get away from it all (hint: many orchards up north plan to open for the u-pick season this weekend). From the world’s biggest sci-fi fantasy gathering to plenty of festivals,—and one just-for-kids event that only comes around once a year—Atlanta parents have plenty of exciting ways to spend family time over the three-day weekend.
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
AccessAtlanta
Join Barrels & Bites for an evening of wine, whiskey and small plates
Want to get a taste of some of the best restaurants in metro Atlanta? Then you don’t want to miss Barrel & Bites at The Village Dunwoody. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, enjoy an elevated evening of bites from local hospitality owners, music, wine, whiskey, tequila and a VIP hour. The ticketed event will take place throughout the expansive courtyard and parking lot.
Atlas Obscura
Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell
In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
