Miami team to compete in "The Amazing Race" this season

Luis Colon (34, firefighter) and Michelle Burgos (34, dancer), married from Miami will be participating in the Amazing Race. CBS4

MIAMI - This season's premiere of "The Amazing Race" will debut on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. and it will feature a team from Miami.

They will be part of the 12 new teams competing in an epic race around the world beginning in Munich, Germany.

This will mark the first time in "the amazing race" history, the starting line is outside the USA, as the show visits the ancient city of Petra in Jordan during the race.

With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show's history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Icel and and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of the amazing race and the $1 million prize.

Paramount+ premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.