Kaptur to serve as grand marshal for Toledo Labor Day parade

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) will be the grand marshal for Toledo’s 2022 Labor Day parade, union officials announced Wednesday morning.

Union leadership from the Toledo Federation of Teachers, the American Maritime Officers, and AFSCME Council 8 joined Ms. Kaptur at One Maritime Plaza in Toledo for the announcement, affirming her strong support of unions while serving in Congress.

“It is such a nod to Marcy and her commitment to Toledo, to our region, and to labor and unions in general,” said Kevin Dalton, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers.

Ms. Kaptur cited her personal ties to unions as another reason that she recognizes the importance of Labor Day.

“Our mother was one of the organizers of the original United Auto Workers at one of the plants that made Toledo famous, Champion Sparkplug. Our father retired later in life from Jeep Corporation. My brother was a member of AFSCME working for the city…and I myself have been a member of AFSCME when I was working for the city of Toledo,” she said. “So I am just really very honored to celebrate the occasion and to join everyone for the parade and for the good times that come with it.”

The holiday is not only a celebration of workers but also an opportunity for non-union members to get involved, said AFSCME regional director Dawn Bailey.

“Labor Day is a representation of all the hard-working men and women that we have across this country. It is a representation of what we do that makes every resident and community organization work well here in Lucas County,” Ms. Bailey said. “If you are not part of a union, we ask that you reach out and become part of the strong team that we have of labor across this county and northwest Ohio.”

The parade will take place on Sept. 5, with parade floats launching at 9 a.m. from the corner of Summit and Monroe streets in downtown Toledo.