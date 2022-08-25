ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Federer and Ronnie Fieg Reveal (RF)² Collaborative Two-Shoe Set with On

By Aaron Royce and Peter Verry
 3 days ago
Update: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET

Kith has revealed pricing and release info of the RF2 collection.

The RF2 partnership between Ronnie Fieg, Roger Federer and On will yield a two-sneaker set featuring The Roger Clubhouse Mid and The Roger Pro. The sneakers, according to Kith, were designed for both lifestyle and high-performance wear.

The Roger Clubhouse Mid, which Kith described as a new mid-top silhouette designed by Federer to be worn off court, features a raised collar that’s a nod to ’90s-era tennis shoes. The shoe features signature On technology, including CloudTec cushioning and Speedboard engineering, and has several sustainable elements including the sustainably-minded vegan leather uppers and the recycled polyester fabric collar and lining. Also, it is treated with a clay finish.

As for The Roger Pro in the set, the shoe is designed for all-day play on the court. It features Zero Gravity foam midsoles, vegan leather and embedded carbon Speedboard in the outsoles. Wearers can also customize the shoe thanks to the bag of clay included, and the look also features an autograph from Fieg.

The shared RF initials on both shoes are debossed on the medial quarter panels and the tongue, and the lateral quarter logo features the Unisphere sculpture, a nod to Fieg’s hometown of Queens, NY, and the home of the US Open. Also the set comes in co-branded packaging, three spare laces and dust bags for both styles.

The sneakers arrive Aug. 29 via at all Kith shops, at 11 a.m. ET via Kith.com and on the Kith app, and 11 a.m. CET on EU.Kith.com. The set will retail for $550.

What We Originally Reported on Aug. 24

On’s latest collaboration is getting a heavy dose of tennis and streetwear cool, thanks to Roger Federer and Ronnie Fieg. Combining their initials, the duo’s line is aptly named (RF)² by Ronnie Fieg & Roger Federer for On.

The tennis icon stars in the campaign for the collaboration, alongside Fieg himself, which was shared via Kith’s Instagram on Wednesday. Fieg serves as a coach for Federer in the clip, which finds him hitting tennis balls in the shape of the collection’s (RF)² logo on the cover. In the video, Fieg is sportily dressed in a gray Wilson polo and navy shorts with white socks, sneakers and a sports cap. Federer, meanwhile, continues to prove his racquet skills in pieces from the collection: a pair of black tennis shorts and a cream T-shirt, complete with a “(RF)²” logo-branded pocket.

When it comes to shoes, Federer and Fieg appear to have crafted a coordinating set of athletic sneakers within their collaboration, as well. Federer’s footwear of choice in the video is an On shoe, which appears to include beige and cream leather uppers with a large embossed half “(RF)²” logo. The style is complete with tan counter lining, as well as coordinating rubber soles with a paneled silhouette and a fully perforated tongue.

Prices for the collection, as well as when or how it will be released, are unknown at this time. However, from the numerous comments that have already flooded Kith’s comments sections, it seems destined to be another hit project for both Kith, On and Federer.

In recent Kith news, the retailer launched a collaborative line this month with the American Museum of Natural History. The line, which dropped on Kith’s website on Monday, featured men’s and kids’ shirts, hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and hats inspired by the museum’s collections — many covered in prints featuring dinosaur skulls and exhibit landscapes. Earlier this summer, the brand also released a printed sneaker collection with Vans.

Discover Kith’s Team USA collection in the 2022 Winter Olympics in the gallery.

