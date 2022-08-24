Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
13abc.com
Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Downtown Mansfield's Heart of the City Cruise-In (Part 2)
Photos from the 25th anniversary of the Heart of the City Cruise-In on Saturday in downtown Mansfield. The huge event over several blocks began at noon and runs through 8 p.m., complete with classic cars, concessions and live music at several locations.
toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
toledocitypaper.com
Review: Touring cast of “Hamilton” shines in Toledo
One of the biggest challenges a performer can face is to play a role that another individual has already made iconic. That must be doubly true for anyone performing in a production of Hamilton, now playing at the Stranahan Theater for a two week run through September 4. Originally performed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter. Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Locals attend Ohio EPA-hosted meeting on Sunny Farms Landfill air pollution permit
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Residents of the city of Fostoria, Seneca and Hancock counties, protesters, and Sunny Farms Landfill employees were all at Thursday's Ohio EPA Air Pollution Hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill. The conversation focused on the air permit, which is supposed to cut the stench and clean up...
Comments / 0