Read full article on original website
Barbara Karls
3d ago
I just love them. I'm sure they are much better in their life now, happy little ones and oh so adorable. I've always had Chihuahua, or mix chi, they are a breed unlike any other. loving their special person, protector's, lap babies, attention seeking, wonderments! again, love them😘😘
Reply
4
julio
3d ago
They all look like me . Short , chubby , gray hair and no teeth . Adorable little ones 🙂🙂🙂🙂
Reply
4
Related
dailyphew.com
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
dailyphew.com
A Small Abandoned Puppy Was Found Next To An Old Shoe In A Dumpster And Now Has A New Life As A Queen
Goran Marinkovic, a Serbian man from Kraljevo, was on his morning rounds when he came upon a horrific scene while out for a stroll to aid starving and abandoned animals. The man observed a dog lying behind a worn-out sneaker that appeared to be a coat. Unfortunately, Goran discovered another...
dailyphew.com
As Her Puppies Were Rescued, The Dog Waited Patiently, Coming Out Of The Bushes To Make Sure They Were Okay
For a long time, Summer had been without a house and had been residing on the streets of Los Angeles. Community people fed her, and one day they discovered she was expecting. As soon as the woman gave birth, the neighbors asked for assistance so that the adorable family wouldn’t have to struggle for survival on the streets until her rescuers came.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
‘Broken’ Dog Thrown Away Like Trash Bravely Takes His First Steps
Lawson was living as a street dog in the outskirts of Istanbul when he was struck by a car and could no longer use his back legs. Forced to drag himself on the pavement to search for food, the one-year-old dog began to starve and his paralyzed back legs became more and more damaged.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
dailyphew.com
Boy Writes Emotional Letters To His Dog He Left At A Shelter Asking To Be Taken Care Of
Nobody is surprised to learn that dogs are man’s greatest friend since they have a propensity to have a very unique relationship with people due to their devotion and unconditional affection. Like the heartbreaking tale of the young boy who leaves letters for his dog in a shelter after moving out due to troubles at home.
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Shelter Dog Who Didn’t Want To Look At Anyone Makes The Most Amazing Transformation
When Chelsea Elizabeth Cossairt saw a picture of the dejected shelter dog Clementine on the Ginger’s Pet Rescue website, the dog was just a few days away from being put to death. The dog, who was extremely emaciated, was discovered by animal control on the streets of southern California, USA, a few weeks ago.
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
dailyphew.com
A Brave Female Pit Bull In A Difficult Situation Kisses Each Of Her Puppies As They Are Rescued
After being left to her destiny, the pit bull called Rainbow gave birth to her babies. She immediately started doing all in her power to shield them from street life. Unfortunately, a major storm struck the state of California 48 hours after the mother gave birth, putting the family in peril.
Comments / 8