Marietta, OH

wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Woman Screaming Through the Night from “Shadowy Figure”

ATHENS – A woman was transported to the hospital after showing up on a stranger’s doorstep screaming for help. According to the Athens Sheriff’s department, on Thursday morning around 2 am in the area of 6900 St. Route 56 in Athens a woman came pounding on a door screaming for help. The homeowner called 911 immediately and reported an unknown woman appeared on their porch screaming that someone was after her. Deputies spoke to the woman and were told that she was running from a shadowy figure she believed was going to kill her, although she was not able to identify who or what it was. She denied any drug use and no evidence of any drug possession/paraphernalia or.
ATHENS, OH
weelunk.com

New Cocktail Bar Opens in South Wheeling

A decent cocktail can be hard to find – but not anymore! You can now enjoy an incredible cocktail with hand-muddled, fresh ingredients imported from around the globe and mixed to perfection right here in Wheeling. The Foundry, South Wheeling’s new cocktail bar, has you covered. Every item on their cocktail menu is made precisely and with only the best ingredients, from a Watermelon Mojito with mint that is hand-picked right in front of you to a Foundry Old Fashioned with an imported wild cherry garnish. The Foundry prides itself on consistency and quality, ensuring that each and every cocktail is perfect.
WHEELING, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days. The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Zeps Fly By Tigers

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside slipped to 0-2 on the season following a 38-20 loss to Shenandoah Friday night at Fleming Field. The Zeps are now 2-0, they host 1-1 Waterford next week. The Tigers will look for their first win when they host 0-2 Buckeye Local.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling

UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WHEELING, WV
fatherpitt.com

Ask the Man Who Owns One

We continue our look at the remarkable number of early automobile dealers preserved in Oakland and Shadyside. This old Packard dealer(1) on Baum Boulevard is still in the luxury-automobile business. Only the marque has changed; the building has been sensitively updated for our century, but in outline it is much the same as it was when Packards gleamed in its generously large showroom.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

GW holds off Knights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots jumped out to a 14 point first quarter lead and used it to fend off Cabell Midland Thursday night. The final score was 21-14 as GW sealed the game with a late fumble recovery. Here are some of the first half highlights...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

