Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Falls to Cal Poly in Home Opener
MINNEAPOLIS – In its first match against Cal Poly, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell to the Mustangs, 1-0, on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie stadium. The Gophers dished out 19 shots on the night, compared to Cal Poly's nine. Minnesota was led offensively by McKenna Buisman and Khyah Harper, who notched four chances each. Megan Plaschko had two saves on the night, one coming in each half.
Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mspmag.com
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
visitwinona.com
12 Best Summer Road Trips from Minneapolis, Minnesota
We’ve made it through another Minnesota winter and can now enjoy summer in this beautiful state. From waterfalls and rooftop patios to hiking the bluffs and swimming in Lake Superior, Minnesota comes alive in the summer. Here’s a roundup of 12 epic road trips to take this summer which includes yours truly, Winona!
Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Try This Abstract and Unique Mini Golf Course Before the Summer Ends
As the summer is winding down, we all are trying to get the last of our summer activities in before it becomes fall and soon… winter. But don’t worry I have a great idea for you to try! You need to check out this unique half sculpture garden half mini golf course called Big Stone Mini Golf, located in Minnetrista MN.
Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
kdal610.com
DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction
ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Comments / 0