ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Skyrocketing energy bills will create a ‘huge mental health crisis’ this winter, NHS leaders warn

By Kate Devlin and Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khoBJ_0hTfv1xp00

Soaring energy and food bills will create a “huge mental health crisis” this winter putting further strain on services and risking “people’s life chances”, NHS leaders have warned.

As household bills dramatically increase, Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts across England, said there was a direct link between deprivation and a surge in demand for care.

The need for mental health services has already skyrocketed over the last year with referrals for adults hitting a monthly record of 425,000 in March and 1.2 million adults also waiting for community mental health care.

Ms Cordery told The Independent: “We are going to see huge mental health crises emerging from the cost of living challenges that we’re facing, because we know the direct link between deprivation, worklessness, potential homelessness, child poverty and the increase in demand for mental health services.”

“We saw it a few years ago with the changes to universal credit which brought about quite far-reaching challenges,” she added.

The result will be “pressure on the whole system” that will impact “people’s life chances and outcomes”.

Consumers have been warned by a leading energy firm that they face potentially “catastrophic” months ahead, with millions struggling to feed their families and heat their homes.

Half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January unless the government does more to help, the energy giant EDF estimates, and another huge rise in the energy price cap will be announced this week, following predictions inflation could hit 18 per cent.

Sean Duggan, chief executive for the NHS Confederation’s mental health network, said the cost of living crisis was already creating demand for services “and will get worse, we’re definitely hearing that from [mental health trusts].”

And mental health charity Mind told The Independent it has seen a 30 per cent rise in the last year in calls to its helpline from people with financial difficulties.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at YoungMinds, said: “We are now seeing the first signs of the cost of living crisis having an impact on children and young people’s mental health. Young adults are clearly worried about their finances and children are starting to take note of the worrying conversations around the kitchen table.”

He added: “What’s even more concerning is that things are expected to get a lot worse.”

Mental health services, like those for physical health, are already under pressure after the Covid pandemic, Ms Cordery added, in part because those who present themselves for treatment tend to be more unwell than in previous years. This also means ambulances, already in short supply, are more likely to be called.

She said: “If you talk to any trust chief executive, but particularly an ambulance service chief executive or hospital chief executive, they will tell you that this is the most pressurised they’ve seen it in their careers. It really is bad.”

This week The Independent revealed that the number of people waiting for community mental health care has risen to 1.2 million, with the NHS missing several targets .

Lancashire Care Foundation Trust, which covers some of the most deprived populations in the country, said in its July board papers it had seen a 20 per cent increase in demand for services. It said a surge in demand for adult services, which began in early 2022, has continued during the summer.

For children’s mental health services demand has been 15 per cent higher in the first six months of the year compared to 2021, according to its data.

In a 2018 survey carried out by NHS Providers, nine in 10 leaders of mental health trusts said changes to universal credit and other benefits had led to increased demand for services.

Rosena Allin-Khan, shadow mental health minister, also warned of the link between deprivation and mental illness. “Mental health services are already under immense strain, with waiting lists growing, some children waiting years for treatment, and people forced to wait days in A&E departments in crisis because no mental health beds are available,” she added.

“The Conservatives’ cost of living crisis is yet another strain on mental health services.”

A government spokesperson said ministers had announced £37bn of targeted support to help people through the winter.

She added: “We are expanding and transforming mental health services which will see over £2.3bn of additional funding a year by 2024 – helping an extra 2 million people across England to get help.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Energy bills: Government not doing enough to stave off ‘catastrophic winter’, energy boss warns

Government support for households facing rocketing energy bills is “much too low” to prevent a “catastrophic” crisis this winter, an energy boss has warned.Echoing forecasts that more than half of British housheholds – equating to some 45 million people – will be trapped in fuel poverty by January, EDF director Philippe Commaret said the energy firm had already witnessed a 30 per cent rise in calls from customers struggling to pay their bills this year.Regulator Ofgem’s price cap is expected to soar by 80 per cent to £3,553 in October, with some analysts now predicting it could hit £4,567...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Health Crisis#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Services#Nhs Providers#Ene
The Independent

Plans to extend NHS pension changes to bring back retired staff to ease winter pressures

NHS pension changes could be extended to allow retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work, as part of plans to bolster staff numbers for winter.The Department of Health and Social Care has launched a consultation on proposals to attract retired and partially retired NHS staff that would make it easier for them to return to work without having their pension benefits paused.Measures were enabled in March 2020 following the first lockdown, with the consultation gathering views on whether this should continue until March 2023.Steve Barclay MP, health and social care secretary, said: “The country is hugely...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
pharmacytimes.com

Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster

Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

812K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy