ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
WTOP
HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September
Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
fox5dc.com
Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy
ADAMSTOWN, Md. - Nearly 300,000 people come to visit Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but now the owner is currently threatening to close it to the public if Frederick County moves forward with a new rezoning plan. FOX 5 spoke with people who live in the area who say this decision...
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 8/25/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE WHILE FLEEING MALL: Two men exited the Macy’s department store in Fair Oaks Mall on Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m. with merchandise they had not paid for, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one...
Senior Alert: 71-year-old Virginia man last seen near golf course found safe
Kobus Forie was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wildflower Way in Locust Grove, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
theriver953.com
Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal
The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
People displaced, pets dead after 3-alarm fire in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters from Frederick County and its surrounding areas worked for hours Wednesday into Thursday to get control of a fire that left eight people without homes and some of their pets dead. Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire on […]
Morgan Messenger
Box truck fire shuts down Paw Paw Road
Fire engulfed a rental box truck on Friday, August 19 despite the driver’s attempt to put the fire out, and shut down traffic access along Paw Paw Road for several hours as responders worked on the scene. The remains of the truck were hauled away by Skeeter’s Autobody, and...
Residential development could be coming to the town of Thurmont
THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — Townhomes, daycare and an assisted living facility could be coming right across the street from Apples Church in Thurmont. Mark Eyler has lived in this area his whole life. He’s not happy about the changes, and he’s not alone. He says a petition is floating around and he has […]
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
Fairfax Police investigating after body found in Hybla Valley
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area near the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. Detectives believe the body has been there for an extended period of time.
royalexaminer.com
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
New electric vehicle charging stations open in Woodbridge
Woodbridge officially opened its first electric vehicle charging stations Wednesday.
