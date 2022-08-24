ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Hill, VA

WTOP

HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September

Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
City
Round Hill, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/25/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE WHILE FLEEING MALL: Two men exited the Macy’s department store in Fair Oaks Mall on Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m. with merchandise they had not paid for, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal

The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Box truck fire shuts down Paw Paw Road

Fire engulfed a rental box truck on Friday, August 19 despite the driver’s attempt to put the fire out, and shut down traffic access along Paw Paw Road for several hours as responders worked on the scene. The remains of the truck were hauled away by Skeeter’s Autobody, and...
PAW PAW, WV
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County

Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC

