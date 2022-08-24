ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Nordstrom Sale Picks Are Selling Fast — Up to 50% Off

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

We've been pining for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale since it ended a few weeks ago, but the good news is that the deals never truly stop! While there may not be as many markdowns right now, the retailer has plenty of pieces on sale that rival the prices from earlier this summer.

Similar to the Anniversary Sale, you can expect any discounted item at Nordstrom to sell out fast — especially if it's up for grabs at nearly 50% off. If you want to check out our absolute favorite finds of the moment, keep reading and shop below!

This Printed Button-Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnfXM_0hTfmikS00
Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Top Nordstrom

There's nothing better than a classic button-down, and they're even more elevated when they come in fun prints like this top!

See it!

Get the Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Top (originally $69) on sale for prices starting at $41 at Nordstrom!

These Flattering Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeDvG_0hTfmikS00
Vero Moda Filukka Pleated Tie Waist Denim Shorts Nordstrom

The high-waist and looser style of these shorts makes them look ultra-chic on so many different shapes and sizes!

See it!

Get the Vero Moda Filukka Pleated Tie Waist Denim Shorts (originally $59) on sale for $25 at Nordstrom!

This Romantic Blouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hr9nU_0hTfmikS00
CeCe Off the Shoulder Ruffle Cuff Blouse Nordstrom

We're obsessed with the chiffon material and ruffle details on this perfect date night top!

See it!

Get the CeCe Off the Shoulder Ruffle Cuff Blouse (originally $99) on sale for $69 at Nordstrom!

These Ankle-Length Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32K5zx_0hTfmikS00
JEN7 by 7 For All Mankind Slim Boyfriend Jeans Nordstrom

These denim jeans are absolutely timeless and will never go out of style.

See it!

Get the JEN7 by 7 For All Mankind Slim Boyfriend Jeans (originally $109) on sale for prices starting at $55 at Nordstrom!

This Cozy Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKLH7_0hTfmikS00
1.STATE Variegated Cables Crew Sweater Nordstrom

Gear up for the fall by picking up this adorable sweater — it's on sale for such a steal!

See it!

Get the 1.STATE Variegated Cables Crew Sweater (originally $89) on sale for $36 at Nordstrom!

These Cargo-Style Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrQOB_0hTfmikS00
Hudson Jeans Cargo Joggers Nordstrom

The utility cargo details teamed with the jogger cut of these pants gives these bottoms a sleek modern look.

See it!

Get the Hudson Jeans Cargo Joggers (originally $195) on sale for $109 at Nordstrom!

This Simple T-Shirt Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkU1V_0hTfmikS00
Open Edit Ribbed Body-Con Dress Nordstrom

Reliable pieces that can be styled in multiple ways — just like this dress — are always great to have ready to go in your closet.

See it!

Get the Open Edit Ribbed Body-Con Dress (originally $35) on sale for $26 at Nordstrom!

This Gorgeous Slip Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009Hn5_0hTfmikS00
ASTR the Label Cowl Slip Midi Dress Nordstrom

If you have any type of formal event coming up, this is the ultimate elegant and comfortable frock to rock!

See it!

Get the ASTR the Label Cowl Slip Midi Dress (originally $89) on sale for prices starting at $62 at Nordstrom!

This Ruched Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F59iF_0hTfmikS00
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress Nordstrom

The ruching detail on the side of this bodycon dress made hundreds of shoppers totally fall in love with it!

See it!

Get the Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress (originally $59) on sale for prices starting at $35 at Nordstrom!

