The Independent

Welcome to Wrexham is football tourism for the age of Ted Lasso

First, the oligarchs came for football, then it was the oil-rich states. Now, Hollywood money has arrived on the scene. Last year, the American actor Rob McElhenney and the significantly more famous Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC, a Welsh side playing in the lowest tier of professional football in the UK. True to their showbiz roots, the actors’ stewardship will take the form of an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered last week. This is the beautiful game in the age of Ted Lasso.To be completely candid, some – OK, much – of my objection to...
BBC

India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win

Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
