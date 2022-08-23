Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte wants Spurs prepared for 'sporting war' in every game
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talks about the challenges his side faced in their 2-0 win, saying they had to be prepared to "suffer" against a "really good" Nottingham Forest side. MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on Sunday 28 August...
Welcome to Wrexham is football tourism for the age of Ted Lasso
First, the oligarchs came for football, then it was the oil-rich states. Now, Hollywood money has arrived on the scene. Last year, the American actor Rob McElhenney and the significantly more famous Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC, a Welsh side playing in the lowest tier of professional football in the UK. True to their showbiz roots, the actors’ stewardship will take the form of an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered last week. This is the beautiful game in the age of Ted Lasso.To be completely candid, some – OK, much – of my objection to...
BBC
India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win
Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
Comments / 0