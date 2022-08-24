ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Five outdoor activities to do around Spokane over Labor Day weekend

With school back in session and Labor Day approaching, some students have already begun wondering how they'll occupy themselves during the long weekend that stretches from Sept. 3-5. Gonzaga University's location in Spokane offers students a collection of outdoor activities to explore. One popular place is the trails that lead...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum

CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
CHENEY, WA
inlander.com

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another

West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates

SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Sandpoint Reader

The bear in the yard

One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
SPOKANE, WA

