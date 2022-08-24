Read full article on original website
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
nwpb.org
Supernatural thriller featuring Salish language filmed in Pacific Northwest
Projects featuring indigenous culture are taking off from big studios to small towns, often as a way to share and preserve culture. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on how a member of the Spokane Tribe is producing a pre-colonial supernatural thriller about his people – entirely in the Salish language.
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Five outdoor activities to do around Spokane over Labor Day weekend
With school back in session and Labor Day approaching, some students have already begun wondering how they'll occupy themselves during the long weekend that stretches from Sept. 3-5. Gonzaga University's location in Spokane offers students a collection of outdoor activities to explore. One popular place is the trails that lead...
inlander.com
A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest
Here's a big idea: What if every child in the Inland Northwest had access to scholarships to pursue secondary education? What if every child could find a high-paying job, contribute to the local economy and ensure economic prosperity for Eastern Washington and North Idaho?. It's an ambitious plan, but Ben...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum
CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
inlander.com
West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another
West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
'Sharing rich and vibrant cultures': Second Tacos & Tequila Festival happening this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — The second annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is coming back to Spokane's Main Avenue for two days this weekend. Just days before the kick-off of the beginning of the Heritage Month festivities, the festival will take place on 618 W Main Ave through Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.,
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘This is really to restore our way of life’: Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
“If you would’ve told me three years ago that we would be putting adult salmon in the upper Spokane River I would’ve smirked and said, ‘No way’,” Coeur d’Alene Tribe Councilmember Hemene James said. Hundreds of people turned out with James in People’s Park...
Sandpoint Reader
The bear in the yard
One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
Lawsuit challenges marina, housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for approving a lakeside marina and housing development along Lake Pend Oreille. The developments are zoned near Trestle Creek, which is a spawning...
inlander.com
After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health
In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
