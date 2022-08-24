Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Cleveland Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night. Fields, who was sacked nine times — 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett — during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters. With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second. Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.
