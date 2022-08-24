Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed US-23 Chase Indicted in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been indicted for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man arrested for making gun threats toward Ross Co. Community Action
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested this week after authorities say he made threats against Ross County Community. Reports say 44-year-old Michael Cydrus called a local recovery center and stated he had a .357 caliber handgun and was heading to Community Action. Police say Cydrus was found...
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
Columbus man sentenced after selling meth to DEA agents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he sold meth to undercover agents. Levi Phillips, 25, was sentenced in federal court for possessing and intending to sell more than 750 grams of meth, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Philips […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – Phony Funeral Home Director Sentenced to Nearly 12 Years in Prison
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison today. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Yost said. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
Westerville man found not guilty of killing wife Emily Noble
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Westerville man accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide two years ago was found not guilty by a jury in Delaware County on Friday. Matheau Moore was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault in...
WLWT 5
Trial preparations nearly finalized for one suspect in 2016 Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Six years have passed since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in the middle of the night, execution-style. "We were hearing rumors, you know, years ago," Blaine Beekman said. Beekman, a former Pike County commissioner, said Friday that rumors about who committed the heinous...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. man sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — On January 16, the Circleville Police Department responded to Berger Hospital after a child was brought into the Emergency Room, unresponsive, and not breathing. A brief time later, reports say, the child’s sibling was also brought to the hospital. Both children, officials say, were suffering...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. man sentenced to prison for $50 million Ponzi scheme
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Jackson man will spend the next nine years behind bars after being sentenced in federal court for creating a $50 million Ponzi scheme. The Department of Justice said Jason E. Adkins, 46, defrauded over 50 investors across the globe. “The victims, in this case,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence
WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus investigators searching for suspect who stole, crashed utility truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are searching for an individual who stole a utility truck and crashed it the next day into a Columbus business. Police said a suspect stole a utility truck on August 4 along Hibernia Drive. The next day, the suspect crashed the truck into a business along Silver Drive.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
