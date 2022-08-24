Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
WATCH: Grand Teton Tourist Runs for His Life After Approaching Massive Elk
Once again, a tourist has learned the hard way that wildlife is and will always be king in our national parks. Recently, one man’s trip to the Grand Teton National Park turned not-so-fun when he decided he would get close to a bull elk for a photo op. One...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
What Will Change If ‘Trigger’ Bans Take Effect in Tennessee, Idaho and Texas?
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE -- U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The...
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
