Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Are Dating Following Romance Speculation: They’re ‘Really Into Each Other’

Off the market! Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart are dating following his split from Rebecca Donaldson earlier this year, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Talentless founder , 39, and the Los Angeles native, 43, have been “dating for a few months,” the insider says, noting that the pair are “really into each other.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum has known Stewart for “years” after meeting through her brother, Sean Stewart , a second source tells Us . “They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle."

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Richard Young/Shutterstock

After the pair’s relationship turned romantic, they waited a while before they “decided to go public,” the insider explains, noting that they aren’t “serious yet,” but they have been “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends.”

Disick first sparked romance speculation with Kimberly in 2015 after his split from on-off girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian . (The New York native shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10 , with the Poosh founder, 43. Kardashian has since moved on with Travis Barker , whom she wed in May.)

However, at the time, Kimberly’s mother, Alana Stewart , insisted that her daughter and the Kardashians star were just friends.

Disick went on to date Sofia Richie on and off for three years before parting ways for good in August 2020. He then romanced Amelia Gray Hamlin for nearly 10 months before splitting in September 2021. The father of three was most recently linked to Donaldson , 27, beginning in April.

Us confirmed in June that Disick and the model had called it quits. They " were never serious to begin with ," an insider told Us at the time.

Two months later, the reality TV star fueled romance rumors with Kimberly after the two were spotted on multiple outings in Los Angeles together, and Disick shared videos via Instagram that included both Kimberly and her father, Rod Stewart .

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added fuel to speculation that he and Kimberly were an item when they were spotted holding hands while out and about on Sunday, August 21.

The twosome were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, just hours before Disick was involved in a collision while driving.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release on Monday, August 22 , noting that it was a solo vehicle accident. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”