Public Safety

Guest
3d ago

yeah, it's almost like all crime victims are targeted for one reason or another and it's almost like it's the criminal type that does it....

Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead

A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
BBC

County Antrim man jailed for offences against nine teenage girls

A man from County Antrim has been jailed for a series of offences against nine teenage girls. Thomas Macauley, 21, pleaded guilty to a total of 34 offences. They included possessing and distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child. He also admitted charges...
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
The US Sun

The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead

A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
