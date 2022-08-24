Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Urbana Citizen
UHS, Graham fall in non-league football
MINSTER – Minster rallied to beat Graham, 27-13, in non-league football Friday night. The Falcons jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a two-yard run by Tucker Nave in the first quarter and a four-yard pass from Eli Hollingsworth to Jeff Honeycutt in the second quarter. Graham led, 13-7,...
Operation Football Week 2: Belmont at Chaminade-Julienne Catholic
The Chaminade-Julienne Eagles soared a victory over the Belmont Bison with a final score of 42-0.
peakofohio.com
Tigers claw back over Raiders; Coldwater holds off BHS - HS Football Week 2 results
Raiders Senior QB Kam Allen threw a 13-yard touchdown to Chasen LeVan to bring Benjamin Logan within 1 point with 14 seconds left in the game. The PAT was no good after a bad snap. West Liberty-Salem was down 14 points twice during the game. For Benjamin Logan, Allen threw...
countynewsonline.org
Morian pulls off the hat trick!
The winner of the third Tim Best Memorial Race at the Great Darke County Fair is… the same rider who won the first and second Tim Best Memorial races: Clarke Morian V. In a spectacular race in which the only female rider in the field crashed but luckily wasn’t seriously injured, Clarke prevailed again and pulled off the hat-trick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
race-day-live.com
Breaking: Becky Nichols goes tunnel boat racing
Becky Nichlos, daughter of long-time racer Howie Nichlos and current APBA Director of Operations, will make her OPC racing debut at Champions Park Lake this weekend. No stranger to racing, Becky has raced in the APBA Stock Outboard category for years. Our best wishes are with Becky as she participates in tunnel boat races this weekend. The action will be streamed live on F1 Powerboat Championship.
Daily Advocate
Big money races at the Darke County Fair.
GREENVILLE — The last day of harness horse racing took place at the Darke County Fair on Aug. 25 in front of the Grandstand. There were 15 races taking place, with big money on the line in each race. The main event was the Gene Riegle Memorial Open. The...
wktn.com
Kenton School District Hires Music Teacher
Maureen Leech is a native of Pittsburgh and has been teaching for 16 years. Seven were spent in the Pittsburgh area and nine in the state of Montana. She joins the Wildcat family as a music teacher and choir director at all buildings in the district. “I love being able...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
RELATED PEOPLE
peakofohio.com
Country Legends set for this weekend in West Liberty
Labor Day weekend is coming up and the annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival is once again promising to be a big event. Back this year will be the Saturday concert put on by the Country Legends Concert Series. Three years ago, two local men, Matt Hull and Jeremy LeVan...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - Movie in the Park - Northwest Recreation Center
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs to the park and see a family-friendly movie under the stars. Popcorn and fun are provided!
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
sciotopost.com
MISSING – 6-Year-Old in Madison County
Please be on the lookout for a missing juvenile, last seen in the area of Daines Village and Keny Blvd in the city of London. If seen contact London Police immediately at 740-852-1414.
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
Urbana Citizen
Then – Now 119 South Main Street
Then – In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market (photo #1). Next door to the north at 117 S. Main St. was the Urbana Hat Co. The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930 (photo #2). In 1938 the Brinnon IGA grocery was at this address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
peakofohio.com
West Liberty driver cited after single-vehicle crash
A West Liberty driver was cited following a single-vehicle crash, in Jefferson Township, Wednesday afternoon just after 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Patty Lewis, 72, was driving eastbound on County Road 29 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Lewis...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
1 dead, firefighter taken to hospital after Sidney fire
Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.
Comments / 0