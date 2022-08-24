Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
David Pollack leaves Georgia out of his College GameDay 4-team CFP prediction
ATHENS — Georgia football College Hall of Famer David Pollack did not have the Bulldogs in his projected four-team CFP Playoff during the season-opening College GameDay show on Saturday. Pollack correctly predicted last year that UGA would lose to Alabama but beat the Tide in the national title game,...
dawgnation.com
Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset as he enters Georgia football starting lineup: ‘I’ll be very confident’
There’s something to be said about elevating your game during the grueling month of August. The practices are hotter and more physical. Georgia isn’t truly focusing on a single opponent, with much of fall camp dedicated to self-improvement. Every year a few players rise to the occasion and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pete Thamel explains how Kirby Smart can essentially recreate Alabama at Georgia
Georgia football had perhaps the best defense in college football history last season. If not the best, one of the best. That, as well as the Bulldogs’ National Title, comes with a cost, as everything does. Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, breaking a modern NFL record.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
dawgpost.com
In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis
ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal will be laid to rest today
Mrs. Deal passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer. Services are being held at 2 p.m. at Lanier Tech in in Gainesville. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. She was 80. Gov. Brian...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jackson County gets first win; beats Duluth, 22-7
BRASELTON, Ga. — Jackson County combined its defense, special teams and offense to push past Duluth, 22-7, at home on Friday. The Panthers (1-0)got one touchdown on a 45-yard Pick 6 from Markel Oliver, two field goals from Brice Rogers and one offensive touchdown to pick up their first win of the season.
accesswdun.com
Football: Raiders rally past White County behind Smith, Wilbanks, Grizzle
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central rallied from a pair of first-half deficits and pulled away late for a 42-28 win over White County on Friday night at Raider Stadium. Senior Cooper Smith helped lead the charge taking over at quarterback and going 11-of-13 for 270 yards and 2 TDs, including a 66-yard bomb to tie the game late in the first half.
accesswdun.com
Week 2 previews: Battle of Oakwood, Gainesville, Buford home-openers highlight busy schedule
What a way to open the 2022 season. Week 1 saw Buford make a statement, not just to Georgia but perhaps the entire nation, that the supremacy of high school football just may run through the small Gwinnett County town. The Wolves dominated 2021 Class 7A Alabama state champion Thompson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun Store, Philomath
Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County takes down Union on the road
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a 28-6 win over Union County Friday night in a rainy Blairsville. Head coach Heath Webb is the first Lumpkin County coach since Don Thompkins in 1967 to win his first two games at the helm of the Indian program. Friday night, it was the defense that stood up and stole the show.
wuga.org
ACC returns to "High" COVID-19 transmission level
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Athens-Clarke County is once again at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, up from a medium level of transmission last week for for several weeks before. That means that the county's mask mandate is automatically in force. Masks are required in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Comments / 0