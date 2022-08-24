ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

dawgnation.com

David Pollack leaves Georgia out of his College GameDay 4-team CFP prediction

ATHENS — Georgia football College Hall of Famer David Pollack did not have the Bulldogs in his projected four-team CFP Playoff during the season-opening College GameDay show on Saturday. Pollack correctly predicted last year that UGA would lose to Alabama but beat the Tide in the national title game,...
dawgpost.com

In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis

ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County gets first win; beats Duluth, 22-7

BRASELTON, Ga. — Jackson County combined its defense, special teams and offense to push past Duluth, 22-7, at home on Friday. The Panthers (1-0)got one touchdown on a 45-yard Pick 6 from Markel Oliver, two field goals from Brice Rogers and one offensive touchdown to pick up their first win of the season.
DULUTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Raiders rally past White County behind Smith, Wilbanks, Grizzle

MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central rallied from a pair of first-half deficits and pulled away late for a 42-28 win over White County on Friday night at Raider Stadium. Senior Cooper Smith helped lead the charge taking over at quarterback and going 11-of-13 for 270 yards and 2 TDs, including a 66-yard bomb to tie the game late in the first half.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shotgun Store, Philomath

Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
PHILOMATH, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County takes down Union on the road

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a 28-6 win over Union County Friday night in a rainy Blairsville. Head coach Heath Webb is the first Lumpkin County coach since Don Thompkins in 1967 to win his first two games at the helm of the Indian program. Friday night, it was the defense that stood up and stole the show.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC returns to "High" COVID-19 transmission level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Athens-Clarke County is once again at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, up from a medium level of transmission last week for for several weeks before. That means that the county's mask mandate is automatically in force. Masks are required in...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

