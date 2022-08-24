ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments

Bomber's Flight Path
4d ago

full darkside move. These actions are unacceptable no matter how it occurs. Our responders and citizens have enough concerns without this ignorance.

Reply
10
DB ...
4d ago

I almost forgot about her, she's been layin kinda low with her crazy self .. somebody kick her rock?

Reply
18
Michael Bastardovitch
4d ago

cops made a mistake..someone reported a horse got loose in the neighborhood and they spotted her

Reply
15
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene says police were falsely called to her home at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Georgia.

According to a Rome, Ga., police report, obtained by POLITICO, the caller made the report from a Veterans Affairs crisis line. A later call to Rome-Floyd 911 "was a computer generated voice. They explained they were upset about Ms. Greene's stance on 'trans-gender youth's rights,' and stated they were trying to 'swat' her," the report says, adding the original call alleged there was a man "who had been shot 5 times in a bathtub."
ROME, GA
The Associated Press

Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims

ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

12 indicted on drug trafficking charges

MACON – Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Arrest operations that occurred this week were the result of April 2021 and February 2022 search warrants...
ATLANTA, GA
