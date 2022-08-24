ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO