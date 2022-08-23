ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

WEAR

ECUA spills over 1,000 gallons of sewage on Fort Pickens Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environment Protection released a pollution notice Sunday morning for a sewage spill in Pensacola. Emerald Coast Utilities Authority notified the DEP about the spill that happened Saturday night around 6:10 p.m. at 1056 Fort Pickens Rd. According to ECUA, the overflow was caused...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County could take big step towards flooding concerns

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County says changes are coming to its Land Development Code. Armed with new data from NOAA, and a number of flooding complaints from residents, the county engineering department says they plan on making adjustments. The county engineer says this will require contractors to...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
