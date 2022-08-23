Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Olivia Wilde says Florence Pugh needs a ‘wake-up call’ in leaked video
Rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of Don’t Worry Darling have intensified after a leaked video confirms tension between the two women. In the hotly anticipated movie, Florence Pugh is playing one of the main characters Alice, who is dating Harry Styles’ character Jack. The movie is directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
People are angry at the picks on this 50 worst rappers of all-time list
From Kendrick to Nas to Tupac, music fans love to debate who the best rappers of all-time are, but what about the worst rappers ever?. In a mordant way, comparing the worst rappers of all-time is a lot more fun. Remembering all the shocking performers your brain tried to forget; trying to work out what happened in the 90s to make Vanilla Ice a thing.
Can y’all chill out? Alexa Demie is not leaving ‘Euphoria’
A viral post claimed Alexa Demie was leaving Euphoria… and tricked a bunch of fans into voting for Doja Cat at the VMAs. Everyone calm the eff down – Alexa Demie is not leaving Euphoria. Unfortunately, a bunch of the show’s fans clowned themselves after a Twitter post...
Danny Devito use to get Arnold Schwarzenegger high on set of Twins
Danny Devito goes on Jimmy Kimmel and explains the infamous time he got Arnold Schwarzenegger high on the set of Twins. Arnold Schwarzenegger previously talked about the time Danny Devito snuck a bit of weed into the end of his stogie on the set of Twins. Arnold spoke on the...
A former ‘Neighbours’ actor will be a groom on MAFS 2023
Australian soap actor Shannon Adams is the latest confirmed participant for MAFS 2023. Adams is a model and actor, a single dad and counts acting credits in Blue Heelers, Neighbours and Rush on his resume, as reported by Daily Mail Australia. He was spotted filming his honeymoon at the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.
Elton John hopes new Britney Spears collab will ‘restore her confidence’
Elton John has related to Britney Spears in a candid interview and said he hopes that their new release ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be a stepping stone in restoring her confidence. The song is Britney’s first release since 2016 (aside from ‘Matches’, her 2020 song with Backstreet Boys)...
Fake Drake claims the Real Drake threatened to slap him
The beef between Fake Drake and Real Drake is catching fire – with the former now claiming that the rapper threatened to slap him. In case you didn’t know, the Real Drake (what a timeline we live in, where we have to specify who’s the Real one) hasn’t taken very kindly to Fake Drake. When Fake Drake – who goes by the name Izzy Drake – got kicked out of a club, for example, the Drake was all for it.
Britney Spears drops revealing video about conservatorship
Every interviewer in the world would throw money at Britney Spears to secure a tell-all interview, but the pop star has gone it alone, releasing an unexpected YouTube video about her infamous conservatorship.Britney posted the 22-minute video on Sunday but changed it to private just as quickly, also deleting a tweet promoting the clip. It’s unclear if she’ll make the video public again.
Paul Stanley explains why he doesn’t want to write new KISS music
Although many fans have their reservations about whether KISS will really hang their masks up after the End of the Road farewell tour, Paul Stanley seems pretty set on retiring. The KISS rhythm guitarist has shared that he isn’t interesting in ever writing new music for KISS again. “At...
Neurosis’ Scott Kelly confirms domestic abuse allegations
Neurosis singer and guitarist Scott Kelly has released a statement confirming that he abused his wife and children, and announcing his retirement from music. Content Warning: This article discusses abuse. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Get To Know: stunning singer-songwriter Kat Edwards
When you’re hailed as one to watch in 2022 by not one but two publications, the pressure’s on, but Kat Edwards has delivered the goods on her newly-released EP. Titled Best Bad News, the 22-year-old recognises there’s no chance for growth without going through a little pain. She’s a sincerely honest songwriter, singing about her struggles with social anxiety on the EP track ‘Loser’.
Medieval scholars say ‘House of the Dragon’ birthing scene was inaccurate
The birthing scene from House of the Dragon premiere had people discussing. the showrunners explain why it was included, and scholars say it was inaccurate to the era. In House of the Dragon Episode 1 Queen Aemma underwent an involuntary c-section when her baby was breached. This was made at the decision of her husband, King Viserys, without her knowledge.
Kendrick Lamar says he doesn’t “really know” how to use social media
Kendrick Lamar has opened up about his tendency to avoid using social media, admitting he doesn’t “really know” how to use it. Speaking in a recent interview with Citizen Magazine, Kendrick said he doesn’t “necessarily adore” the attention of being a famous artist on social media, saying he prefers to focus on who he is “outside of being famous”.
