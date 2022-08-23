The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

Carnival rides at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo., on Friday, August 27, 2021. The fair kicked off on Friday and runs through Sept. 6. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go:

When and where is the Colorado State Fair?

The state fair is at the Colorado State Fair grounds, 1001 Beulah Ave. Pueblo, Colorado. It will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair will have the usual carnival rides. The fair kicks off on Friday and runs through Sept. 5 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

How much is gate admission and carnival bands?

The price for gate admission is $14 for anyone 13 years or older and $7 for kids 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are free with any adult.

Carnival ride bands are $40 per person. Individual credits can be purchased for $1 each.

Mega passes are available this year for $150. The mega pass includes 11 days of gate admission and 11 days of unlimited carnival rides.

For more info or to purchase tickets, visit coloradostatefair.com

Fair Hours

The Colorado State Fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

Cowboys prepare for the saddle bronc riding at the PRCA RAM Rodeo during the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo., on Friday, August 27, 2021. The fair kicked off on Friday and runs through Sept. 6. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Carnival Hours

The carnival is open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday and on Labor Day. The Family Fun Zone Rides will be open when the fair opens and closes.

Deals and discounts

CSU Pueblo Kids Day on Aug. 26 and Sept. 2: Free admission for children 12 and under

Black Hills Energy American Heroes Day on Aug. 28: Military and First Responders get 50% off gate admission

Senior Day on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5: Free admission for seniors over 60

$2 Tuesday on Aug. 30: Fair admission and carnival rides are only $2 (some specialty rides excluded), fair food bites and more

One Price Wednesday on Aug. 31: Only pay $14 for fair admission, ranch rodeo and a carnival wristband (some specialty rides excluded)

Back to School Day on Sept. 1: Free fair admission and $25 for an unlimited carnival ride wristband with student voucher or coupon

Colorado Lottery Special on Sept. 4: $3 off fair admission with a non-winning lottery ticket

A variety of animals at the Petting Zoo during the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo., on Friday, August 27, 2021. The fair kicked off on Friday and runs through Sept. 6. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Parking and shuttle service

Public parking will be available in the lot south of the fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue. Parking is $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday. Cash only.

A shuttle will run from the city's Main Street Parking Garage at 110 S. Main to the fair gates on Prairies Ave. They will run every 15 to 30 minutes. Garage parking and the shuttle service are both free.

Shuttle hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

A crowd watches the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs during the Colorado State Fair on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, as the 149th edition kicked off its annual 11-day run in Pueblo.

Free attractions

Hypnotist Chris Mabry

Groovy Guy, juggler and magician

Sandscapes, sand art

The Canine Star, a stunt dog show

Washboard Willy, musician

Skip Banks, comedian

Great American Petting Farm

Moo U, livestock tours

The Power of Horses, exhibit

Do Colorado Right, exhibit

Colorado State Fair Museum