A 17-year-old from Winterville was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot on Clayton Street during an altercation. Police arrested another 17-year-old male who they said was leaving the scene carrying a firearm. A person meeting that description was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Friday on two misdemeanor gun charges and released about three hours later. Police said they’re still trying to determine his role in the shooting, if any.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO