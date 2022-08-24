“Kevin Newcomb”: The local firefighter that wrote a hate text about the “Echy” occurrence and lost his job. On August 15, Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry a police officer in Miami-Dade for 5 years was critically injured while trying to stop a robbery suspect. The detective was shot in the head as a result of doing the difficult job of defending our neighborhoods. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where his family stood by his side while he was later taken off life support.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO