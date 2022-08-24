Read full article on original website
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
meigsindypress.com
One Person Deceased Following Explosion Near Harrisonville
HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – One person has died following the explosion near Harrisonville yesterday. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on August 26, 2022 the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device near Scipio Township in Meigs County. It was previously described as a pipe bomb.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
sciotopost.com
Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed US-23 Chase Indicted in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been indicted for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville
Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
WLWT 5
Trial preparations nearly finalized for one suspect in 2016 Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Six years have passed since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in the middle of the night, execution-style. "We were hearing rumors, you know, years ago," Blaine Beekman said. Beekman, a former Pike County commissioner, said Friday that rumors about who committed the heinous...
wchstv.com
Greenup County man faces multiple child exploitation charges, Kentucky State Police say
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a Greenup County man faces multiple charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. James E. Stockham, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to a news release Friday from State Police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
WKRC
Trial set for man accused of helping kill eight members of a family in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The most complex and perhaps most notorious murder trial in Ohio history is about to get underway in Pike County. That is where four members of one family are accused of killing eight members of another family over custody of a little girl. Final jury...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Probation Violation
Circleville – A local woman that was charged before for drug possession has been sentenced to prison after violating her probation with possession again. Danielle Repass, 37 of Circleville was arrested in 2020 when a drug bust search warrant was performed on her home in the area of 100 block of Town street on Jan 10. During the investigation, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills all within the area of an infant. Repass along with three other adults were charged that day. Repass was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man arrested for making gun threats toward Ross Co. Community Action
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested this week after authorities say he made threats against Ross County Community. Reports say 44-year-old Michael Cydrus called a local recovery center and stated he had a .357 caliber handgun and was heading to Community Action. Police say Cydrus was found...
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
WSAZ
Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Call for Possible Drowning in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a possible drowning on 8/23/22 in the area of the floodwall. When officers arrived they found several people waving to the officers and pointing in the direction of the water. The two persons told police that there was someone in the water splashing around and yelling for help.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
