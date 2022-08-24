ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

One Person Deceased Following Explosion Near Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – One person has died following the explosion near Harrisonville yesterday. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on August 26, 2022 the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device near Scipio Township in Meigs County. It was previously described as a pipe bomb.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed US-23 Chase Indicted in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been indicted for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Burglary#Circleville Police
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville

Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Probation Violation

Circleville – A local woman that was charged before for drug possession has been sentenced to prison after violating her probation with possession again. Danielle Repass, 37 of Circleville was arrested in 2020 when a drug bust search warrant was performed on her home in the area of 100 block of Town street on Jan 10. During the investigation, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills all within the area of an infant. Repass along with three other adults were charged that day. Repass was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
25newsnow.com

2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested After Call for Possible Drowning in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a possible drowning on 8/23/22 in the area of the floodwall. When officers arrived they found several people waving to the officers and pointing in the direction of the water. The two persons told police that there was someone in the water splashing around and yelling for help.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy