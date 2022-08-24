ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi – Places Not To Miss

What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sardis, MS
City
Ridgeland, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Batesville, MS
Greenwood, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Greenwood, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
City
Starkville, MS
City
Columbus, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
ourmshome.com

North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Food Drink Info#North Mississippi#Travel Writer#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
WJTV 12

2022 Alligator Hunting Season opens Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi on Friday, August 26 at noon. The 10-day season will close at noon on Monday September 5.   During the June application period, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) received 7,050 permit applications. A total of 980 permits were issued […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history

JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. It will also be an all-Black female crew. Mississippi High School Athletic...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy