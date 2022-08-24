Read full article on original website
MN Ranks #4 Best State To Have Baby
Minnesota is considered one of the best states in the country to have a baby. A new report from WalletHub weighed several factors, including health care accessibility, annual infant care costs, and pediatricians per capital. The Land of 10,000 Lakes ranked fourth behind Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island. WalletHub says the top three worst places to have a baby are Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.
Minnesota Residents Getting Student Loan Debt Forgiven
Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents will benefit from President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. More than 788-thousand Minnesota residents have student loan debt. The average borrower owes over 33-thousand dollars. Today, Biden announced his decision to cancel ten-thousand dollars of debt for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year. Additionally, those who went to college on low-income Pell Grants qualify for 20-thousand dollars of debt relief on federal student loans.
Jensen Defends COVID Mandate, Nazi Comparison At Republican Jewish Coalition Event
(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.
Opening Day of the State Fair
It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions…. “This year we’re celebrating a couple of anniversaries which is very exciting the 75th anniversary of the agriculture horticulture building it’s one of the most iconic buildings on the State Fairgrounds so we’re excited for that celebration.”
USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals Program
Minnesota is the first in the nation to receive over 3.4 million dollars in federal funding to expand the state’s “Local Food for Schools” program. USDA spokeswoman Jenny Lester Moffitt:. “Really focused on purchasing locally Minnesota-grown food and getting it into — into schools.”. Lester Moffitt...
