(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO